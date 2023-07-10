WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Scattered throughout Warren are boxes sitting on poles inside of which are surveillance cameras. There are 10 of them but Monday afternoon, there was serious talk about the possibility of buying more, maybe as many as 30 more.

This after another murder over the weekend in Warren. Eddie Bryant, Jr., 21, was found dead after a shooting in the 2100 block of Jackson Street SW. Family members say Bryant’s 11-year-old brother was also shot in the leg. The brother has since been released from the hospital. There are no suspects. Would more surveillance cameras have helped solve the crime quicker?

On a pole on the same corner as Warren’s Hot Dog Shoppe is a box with surveillance cameras inside, allowing police to monitor anything happening along West Market Street and Tod Avenue.

“There’s research that’s been done that shows that there actually is crime reduction,” said Warren Detective Eric Laprocina.

Laprocina touted the benefits of cameras but said to be effective, they need to cover the primary and secondary roads. Warren currently has 10 cameras operating. What it needs though, according to Warren Mayor Doug Franklin, could be closer to 30.

“For instance, the one on Youngstown Road. With those call volumes, that call volume was cut in half when we deployed that,” Laprocina said.

City council previously voted against using Warren’s American Rescue Plan money to buy cameras. The police department has a plan for where to put them. Now, some council members say they’re needed, like Cheryl Saffold, who represents the high-crime southwest side.

“I truly believe they’re not a cure-all but they certainly are a deterrent to crime and criminal activity,” Saffold said.

But how to pay for them? Safety and Service Director Eddie Colbert has a plan.

“Council did each take $500,000 for themselves. The council members who have approved us have said they would like to pay for these cameras out of their apportionment of their $500,000,” Colbert said.

While none of the council members at the meeting voiced opposition to using their ARP allocations, they wanted specifics on costs and camera locations. But, Saffold is ready to move now.

“I’m willing to spend additional ARP dollars when it comes to surveillance cameras,” Saffold said.

Colbert said he’s giving council members two weeks to inform him of additional locations where they’d like cameras to be located. After that, Colbert will finalize a plan with the total cost and ask council for its approval.