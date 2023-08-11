WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A drug investigation in Warren that spanned several months ended in a search of a home in the city.

The Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Trumbull County Action Group (TAG) searched a house this week on Merriweather NW where they recovered 350 suspected fentanyl pills, over 50 grams of crack cocaine, drug packaging material, two guns and $7,600 in cash, according to the Warren Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement thanked the community for their support.

In May, TAG seized drugs, cash and a gun during a search warrant on Francis Ave. SE. That, too, was a months-long investigation that ended in a raid. Fentanyl and cocaine were seized in that investigation, too.