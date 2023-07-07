WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mob Talk is kicking off its three-day lecture series Saturday in Warren.

WKBN 27 First News producer Johnny Chechitelli and former WKBN employee James Naples decided to host the lecture series after their sold-out show at the Robins Theatre.

The duo says they received suggestions from attendees to bring a lecture series to the Scope Warren Center on North Park Road.

The lecture series will take place the next three Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There is limited seating.

Tickets are $10 at the door and will be sold on a first come first serve basis.

The first lecture topic centers around “The Bug.”

“Which is the lottery before the lottery. It’s when the mafia controlled it, uniquely in Youngstown it was known as ‘The Bug.’ Other places it was called ‘The Policy’ or “The Clearinghouse’ but for some reason here in Youngstown, it was called ‘The Bug,'” Chechitelli explained.

The lecture on July 15 will focus on the “Black Han,” which was the precursor to the Mafia. The topic on July 22 is “Crimetown U.S.A.” All three lectures will take place at the Scope Warren Center.

“I’m just excited to do it. I got a lot of stories from things that happened in my own family that pertains to ‘The Bug.’ And of course, ‘Crimetown’ and things like that, so I’m very excited to present that to the community,” Naples said.