WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Warren Family Mission wraps up its annual toy distribution, it’s already preparing for its next big event. The mission’s annual community Christmas Dinner is Friday, December 22 from noon until 2 p.m. and still needs some key supplies to make the meal a success.

Organizers say they still need about 75 boneless hams and other items including stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, rolls, cans of corn, gravy, and cookies.

“We always are under the gun here at the mission,” said Dominic Mararri, Warren Family Mission’s Director of Public Relations. “It’s something we’re good at, something we’re used to lots of pressure lots of things going on but god always comes through for us he always provides.”

The mission expects to feed more than 2000 people at this year’s holiday meal.