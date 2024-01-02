WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A program to provide some children with a positive role model is about to begin in Trumbull County. It will match “bigs,” or adults, with “littles,” who are children.

Seniors at the SCOPE Center in Warren are invited to help mentor children.

“But I can hear the seniors talking about their life stories, telling the kids about what it was like when they were a kid,” said Mike Wilson, with SCOPE Senior Services.

SCOPE is working with Big Brothers Big Sisters on the program, which will start as just one day a month. The children are coming from the STEAM Academy.

“Sometimes, the kids do need to be able to talk to somebody that’s not a family member, and they have a chance to just enjoy each other’s time and do some activities,” Wilson said.

The Warren SCOPE Center is a hub of activity. Chair Yoga is just one thing. There’s also technology teaching, and many things just waiting for the seniors and youth to explore together.

“It’s going to be up to what the kids want to do. You know, if they want to color and draw together if they want to do karaoke together if they want to play games. We have tons of puzzles,” Wilson said.

One big piece of the program is funding from The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. Big Brothers Big Sisters will also be able to help prepare the mentors for the types of questions the children will ask. There is also a big expected benefit for the adults.

“Loneliness and isolation for the senior citizens. It’s an issue that leads to depression. So with them being able to do that, I think the measuring stick or the success story will be just seeing them together,” Wilson said.

The first step is to get 20 adult mentors. They don’t have to be senior citizens. Anyone interested can call Big Brothers Big Sisters or the Warren SCOPE Center.