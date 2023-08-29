WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were robbed at gunpoint in Warren, according to a police report.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2000 block of Bonnie Brae Ave. NW on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found two victims of an aggravated robbery, reports state.

The two male victims told police that at least three men, two with guns, forced their way into their home at gunpoint. One man had a handgun and the other had an AK-style rifle, according to police reports.

One of the assailants hit one of the victims in his head with a gun and asked for all his money, but the victim said he hadn’t been paid yet and did not have any cash. After that, the men who forced their way into the house began taking items from the home including an Xbox and a security camera box.

At one point, the assailants turned to the other man in the house and demanded all of his money, and he handed over approximately $500 in cash, the report stated.

The assailants ran out of the house and toward nearby woods. The victims said they believed they fired a shot as they left, the report stated.

Officers searched the area but did not immediately find the suspects.

The one male victim was evaluated by emergency medical staff for the injury to his head.