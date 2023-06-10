WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday marked the third year for Warren’s Black Business Market, and over a dozen vendors set up for the first of the summer.

The community gathered at RBG Eatery in the city.

“We just felt that it was important to provide a space for Black business, Black business owners, minority business owners to come and showcase their products and services to the community,” said Black Business Market organizer Candice Dukes.

The market has been going on since 2020, and Dukes said it’s expanded in the years since, with food, art and beauty vendors.

Lo’Shauna Spivey started Los’ Hair Candy two years ago and just got a booth at the market this year. She said it’s a great chance not just to sell products. but to network.

“I’ve met so many people that I can help and that can help me, not even just with my hair care products — like, with the business itself is,” Spivey said.

Vendors from outside of the Valley attended, too.

P.J. Hodge is a portrait artist from Akron and goes by “Portrayals by P.J.” He’s red/green color-blind and does portraits just in black and white.

He said his business has really picked up in the last three years. His fiancée is from warren and encouraged him to come to the market.

“Even the Black community coming together and supporting each other is dope. But also, to see other people that are not in the Black community coming to support — I think that’s even bigger, because we’re getting exposed to everyone,” Hodge said.

If you missed this Saturday’s market, they run once a month through September. The next one is Saturday, July 8.