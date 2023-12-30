WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new manufacturing plant coming to Warren will replace the steel mill that dominated the city’s skyline for over 100 years less than a mile from courthouse square, and on Friday the mayor was among those discussing Warren and Kimberly-Clark.

Doug Franklin Friday afternoon was sworn in as Warren’s mayor for the fourth time. Waiting for him this term will be the Kimberly-Clark Corporation and a manufacturing plant it plans to build in Warren.

“I’m beyond excited. I’m so enthusiastic about this great investment in our community,” Franklin said.

Franklin was among a contingent of local officials who visited the Kimberly-Clark plant in Beech Island, South Carolina. The facility “makes stuff people use every day,” including toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, wet wipes and more.

First News reporter Stan Boney: “Is it going to be similar to what they’ll build here?”

Franklin: “I would hope so. And it’s a huge campus that they created there.”

Todd Johnson is a Warren city councilman and pastor of Second Baptist Church, which is located directly across the Mahoning River from where Kimberly-Clark will build on land where a steel mill stood for 100 years.

“This is an opportunity for jobs for our community,” Johnson said.

Do Johnson and Franklin have environmental concerns about the plant?

“The good thing about the age in which we live is that we have so many controls in place and many of our corporations are more climate conscious. Our EPA is very diligent,” Johnson said.

“From what I saw with my own eyes, it’s a pretty tight, environmentally friendly process with very few exceptions. They run a clean shop,” Franklin said.

Franklin says the Kimberly-Clark project has been in the works for two years, and it won’t be until next year that we’ll know the timeline for building it, what will be made there, and the number of jobs created.

“There hasn’t been an investment of this size since general motors in the 1960’s,” Franklin said. “It’s transformational. I like to temper my excitement with the hurdles we still have to get through.”

Some of the hurdles still to work through are getting water and sewage to the site, as well as setting up a Joint Economic Development District with Howland and Warren townships, in which parts of the land are located.

Additionally, at this time there are no tax incentives involved from Howland or Warren, but Franklin said that could change.