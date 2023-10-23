WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man facing charges for spitting at and attempting to headbutt an officer returned to court Monday.

Cristian Tomlin, 25, appeared in front of Judge Cynthia Rice on Monday morning, where he was convicted of assault and harassment stemming from a March 11 incident.

Back in March, Tomlin was arrested by Girard Police Department for an active warrant and officers were in the process of booking him when he became unruly. Reports state Tomlin spit in the face of and attempted to headbutt the officer who was trying to handcuff him.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against Tomlin back in April on charges of assault on a peace officer and harassment with a bodily substance.

Tomlin received probation for the conviction.