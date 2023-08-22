WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a video investigators say show him hurting a child was sentenced Tuesday.

Kyle McElravy, 29, was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty in July to two counts of attempted child endangering in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, the charges stem from an incident on Aug. 14 in which McElravy is accused of repeatedly hitting a child in the head with an object. The incident was reportedly captured on video, the complaint read.

McElravy’s estranged wife, Amber, was sentenced in May to serve 12 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree felony endangering children charges.

Amber was accused of beating a 5-year-old boy with a belt and throwing him across the room. An investigation began after a video surfaced on social media showing the alleged abuse.

During an interview with WKBN in December, Amber McElravy blamed Kyle for starting the abuse and said she was the victim of physical and sexual abuse as a child.