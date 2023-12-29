WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The third suspect to face capital murder charges in connection with the death of a Warren teenager accepted a plea deal Friday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to avoid the death penalty.

Zackary Gurd pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence in the January 19 fire on Nevada Avenue NW that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Co-defendants Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo were also charged in the case.