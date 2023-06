WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a man was shot while walking in the city.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday near the 1800 block of Denison Drive, NW.

According to a police report, the 24-year-old man said he was walking to his home when he was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.

It’s unclear if police have any suspects.