WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty October 5 to shooting a woman at his home earlier this summer was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison.

Judge Ronald Rice handed down the sentence to Isaiah Garcia, 23, on charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree felony.

The charges stem from a July 4 shooting at Garcia’s Ohio Trail home where a woman was wounded in the chest,

Reports said Garcia had been handling a gun when it went off and a bullet hit the woman in the chest.

A news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said the victim submitted a statement that said it was not the first time Garcia had pointed a gun at her.

The victim was not present in court, the statement said.