WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man was sentenced Wednesday to two and a half years in prison for setting fire to a Weathersfield garage.

Todd A. Gaisor, 31, received the sentence from Judge Cynthia Rice in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Gaisor must also pay $19,461 restitution and must register as an arson offender, a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutors Office said.

He pleaded guilty in July to charges of attempted arson and vandalism.

The case involved a fire in October 2022 at a garage on Elm Drive in Weathersfield.