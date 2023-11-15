WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of two men who pleaded guilty to drug charges in Trumbull County was sentenced Wednesday.

Jason Lenhart, 46, was sentenced to serve an indefinite term of six to nine years in state prison and to forfeit $7,680 in cash plus cellphones, scales and firearms found in a drug raid, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lenhart had pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in cocaine and two counts of possession of cocaine, all second-degree felonies.

Judge O’Brien credited him with already serving 231 days in the county jail.

Lenhart was arrested in March 2022 following an investigation that included a confidential informant cocaine buy, and a search of Lenhart’s home that yielded guns, scales, cellphones and cash.

Robert Douglas, 47, was also charged in the case. He pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced in September to five years of probation.