WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and other charges learned his sentence on Tuesday.

Ronique Requel was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentence was handed down in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan’s courtroom.

Requel was found guilty earlier this month of six charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and having weapons under disability.

The charges stem from the February 5 shooting death of Adam Spaid. Police initially responded to a reported burglary at Spaid’s house on Milton Street SE home. Prosecutors have said at least five people went into the house.

Spaid was found inside the house, shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Prosecutors said Requel was caught trying to escape the house with the murder weapon.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.