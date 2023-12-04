WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man learned his sentence Monday for a robbery in Warren earlier this year.

Michael Harrington, 20, who gave addresses in Youngstown and Warren, was sentenced to four to six years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery charges.

Harrington was charged with three separate incidents investigated by Warren detectives in September 2023, prosecutors stated.

One incident occurred in the 1500 block of Roman Street where a man on a bicycle robbed another man, age 31, of his backpack. The victim told police he had been “beat on” and his stuff was taken and identified the assailant as Harrington.

Officers found a man matching Harrington’s description, and after confirming his identity, Harrington asked officers if it was because he “took [the victim’s] s—.”

In the other incidents, Harrington was charged with using box cutters to rob a woman of his cellphone and then he took another woman’s purse, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Judge Rice ordered that he pay restitution totaling $500.