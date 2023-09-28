WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An emotional family member addressed the court as a Leavittsburg man was sentenced Thursday for sex crimes against three young girls.

“I hope he spends the rest of his life in jail, and I hope that he rots in hell,” the family member of the victims said.

Brian Harvey was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison as a result of his pleas to 15 felony charges, including eight counts of rape, gross sexual imposition and six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

“Mr. Harvey ran a house of horrors in his house. He sexually assaulted these three girls, starting with the two oldest and eventually grooming and perpetrating on the youngest one,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

Harvey’s attorney, Ross Smith, said Harvey is remorseful and has taken responsibility for the crimes.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice handed down the sentence, which Wildman said was appropriate.

“Anytime we can get a life sentence for these kids without them having to come in here and testify, that’s a good day, so I hope they’re happy, and I hope he gets what he deserves as well,” he said.

If Harvey is ever released from prison, he will have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender for the rest of his life.