WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was sentenced Tuesday to prison for breaking a woman’s arm with a baseball bat, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shawn Strambolia, 42, was sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty Dec. 12 to one count of domestic violence and one count of child endangering, both fourth-degree felonies.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from a June 2023 incident when Stambolia struck a woman in the face and hit her with a baseball bat, breaking her arm. The assault happened in front of children, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Strambolia was initially indicted on one count of domestic violence and five counts of endangering children but ended up pleading to an amended indictment of one count of domestic violence and one count of child endangering.