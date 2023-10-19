WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man received a 30-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to vandalizing the windows of the Trumbull County Children Services’ building in August 2022.

Jeremy Feidler, 39, learned his sentence Thursday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice’s courtroom.

He had pleaded guilty last month to felony charges of vandalism and aggravated menacing after a psychological evaluation found him competent to stand trial.

Judge Rice said consecutive sentences were necessary to protect the public from future crimes.

Shortly after the incident in August 2022, Trumbull County Children Services Executive Director Tim Schaffner told WKBN that Fielder showed up at the building with a baseball bat and began breaking the glass door and windows in the lobby.

Minutes, later, someone at Raptis Family Restaurant reported that Feidler, a former employee, was also running through the restaurant with the baseball bat, smacked a counter with the bat and was speaking incoherently about his child.

In August 2022, Schaffner told WKBN that Children Services didn’t have a case involving Feidler, so they were confused about the motive of the attack.

As part of Feidler’s sentence, the judge also ordered Feidler to pay $3,239 in restitution to Children Services to pay to replace the broken windows. He also was ordered to have no contact with the agency.

Feidler was credited for 481 days served in jail while awaiting the resolution of his case.