WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to wounding a 9-year-old girl in June as he was shooting several shots outside a Youngstown Road SE gas station faces a maximum prison sentence of 82 and a half years.

Sayquan Parks, 22, entered guilty pleas Thursday before Judge Ronald Rice in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to five counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, a third-degree felony; and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, also a third-degree felony.

Seven of the counts have firearm specifications attached to them.

Sentencing will be held after a presentence investigation is completed. Judge Rice revoked Parks’ bond after his pleas, a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Reports said Parks was involved in a shootout with two other vehicles just after 12 a.m. June 18 outside a 1650 Youngstown Road SE gas station when a bullet entered a home in the 800 block of Kenilworth Avenue SE and hit the girl in the arm.

Two other children, ages 4 and 14, as well as an adult were inside the home watching television when the gunfire broke out.

Another home was also hit by gunfire and a car was also damaged, reports said.

Police collected 23 shell casings at the scene and say Parks had a gun with him when he was arrested. Details of his arrest are not available.

Investigators believe a bullet from the gun Parks fired struck the girl who was wounded.