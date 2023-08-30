WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing almost $11,000 worth of goods from a Liberty business.

Cory S. Richards, 32, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted grand theft in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court before Judge Sean O’Brien.

Richards will be sentenced after a presentence investigation is completed.

Richards is accused of taking part in a March 28, 2023, theft at a Liberty business where several people who took part had masks on.

A news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office did not say which business was involved or what kind of merchandise was taken.