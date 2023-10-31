WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Southington man pleaded guilty today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to punching a Warren police officer earlier this year.

Larry Owens, 48, entered a plea of guilty before Judge Andrew D. Logan to a charge of assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony.

Sentencing will be set once a presentence investigation is completed.

Owens was one in a crowd of over 30 people about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 29 inside the Sheetz on East Market Street who were asked to leave because they were unruly.

When police responded, the people refused to leave several times, reports said. At one point, Owens punched an officer in the face.

He was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on $1,500 bond, which he managed to post. His bond has been continued as he awaits sentencing.