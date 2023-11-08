WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused in a police chase in Warren following a report of gunshots pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Javontai Harris, 22, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony of having weapons while under disability. He will be sentenced following a presentence investigation.

The plea hearing Wednesday offset a jury trial that was scheduled to begin Nov. 16.

Warren Police responded to a reported shooting in progress in June in the area of Fairfield Street NE near Olive Avenue NE. The caller reported hearing six to seven shorts fired by six or seven masked males on the street, according to reports.

When officers arrived, they saw two men jump over a fence on Fairfield Street and a chase ensued through several backyards.

Harris was arrested with a Glock27 .40 caliber gun, prosecutors said. He was prohibited from carrying firearms because of a 2019 cocaine possession conviction. As part of this plea deal, he agreed to forfeit the gun.