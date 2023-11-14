WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington man pleaded guilty to charges Tuesday related to a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve.

Pete Paul Urick, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of attempted tampering with evidence in Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald J. Rice’s courtroom.

Urick was driving a Ford pickup truck on Corey Hunt Road on New Year’s Eve in 2021 when he hit Leona and David Fisher, who were riding their scooters, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Urick then left the scene, leaving the Fishers with injuries from the crash, prosecutors said. The Fishers suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

Prosecutors said Urick then tried to hide the damaged vehicle from investigators by purchasing new parts for the truck.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against Urick earlier this year.

Urick faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

He will receive his sentence following a background investigation conducted by probation officers.