WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man has pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges stemming from a police chase that went through school grounds in May.

Derek Hopson, 28, of Howland, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with receiving stolen property, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and tampering with evidence.

Hopson, along with the passenger of the car Derrick Bennett, was arrested May 25 after a 120+ mph chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to a police report. During the chase, the vehicle went off-road near Lordstown Schools, continuing through the grass of the school grounds before eventually pulling over on Rosetta Boulevard, where the two men took off on foot.

Police also found a handgun they believe one of the suspects threw out the window near Lordstown Schools, according to the report.

Bennett pled guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct with reasonable warning back in July and was sentenced to a maximum of 30 days in jail and one year of probation.

Hopson was sentenced to 27 months in prison.