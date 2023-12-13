WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge related to a stabbing in Brookfield earlier this year.

Travis Serotko, 32, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felonious assault charge before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald J. Rice. The plea came before a jury trial that was scheduled to begin on Monday, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Serotko will be sentenced at a later date after a background investigation conducted by probation officers.

Police said Serotko stabbed a man during a fight at a home on North Park Circle in Brookfield on August 4. Prosecutors stated Serotko stabbed the victim between 12 and 17 times in the back.

The 39-year-old victim went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.