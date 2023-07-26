WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Alliance man pleaded guilty to several charges in a domestic case involving a pregnant victim and was sentenced.

Jaquane Peavy, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of domestic violence, burglary, violating a protection order and intimidating a crime victim in a Trumbull County court on Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty in a separate case that charged him with having weapons under disability.

The judge sentenced Peavy to 24 months in prison with all counts to be served concurrently.

Prosecutors said Peavy was charged with breaking into a Girard home, assaulting a pregnant woman and then later threatening the woman in a jail phone call. However, prosecutors say the victim was not cooperative in the case.

The weapons charge is linked to a traffic stop in Girard involving Peavy on July 27, 2022. A 9mm luger was found in the vehicle.

Peavy is not allowed to have a weapon because of a 2018 conviction in California.