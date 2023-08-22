YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men indicted earlier this year by a federal grand jury on drug charges entered guilty pleas Tuesday in federal court.

Cory Richards, 28, entered guilty pleas before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, two counts of distribution of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances.

Sentencing will be Nov. 18.

An indictment was unsealed April 18 charging Richards and William Crenshaw, 24, with selling drugs in Warren.

The two are accused of using a house on Crainwood Drive in Warren from February to July 2022 to keep drugs that they would sell.

The indictment says the two were selling fentanyl. The indictment records seven instances of drug transactions between Feb. 22, 2022, and July 21, 2022.

Crenshaw’s case is still pending.