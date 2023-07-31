WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is now facing a murder charge stemming from the March shooting death of 43-year-old Ruby Sanchez.

Jamarr Jenkins was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Monday morning. He’s currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.

Investigators say the charge stems from the investigation into the March 26 shooting at the Hampshire House Apartments that killed Sanchez.

She showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound where she passed away.

Detectives say the case remains under investigation.

Jenkins is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 7 for a preliminary hearing.