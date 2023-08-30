WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing a lesser charge in a crash involving a 12-year-old boy.

A Trumbull County grand jury did not return an indictment against Lyle Holton on a felonious assault charge, but an indictment for a fourth-degree aggravated assault charge was returned, according to court records.

Holton’s arraignment is set for Sept. 11.

Holton was charged in May after Warren police were called to the intersection of Austin Avenue and Front Street SW in Warren, where a 12-year-old boy was injured. The boy said a man, identified by police as Holton, was riding a motorcycle and had hit him.

A police report said Holton had accused a group of kids of breaking out the windows of cars parked at his shop, and police said Holton had admitted to driving directly at the group.

The boy who was injured told police that when he asked Holton what his problem was, Holton replied “Do you want to die young?” the police report stated.

Police said the incident was captured on camera, and there were multiple witnesses.