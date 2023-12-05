WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was convicted this spring of raping three girls at an apartment in Warren has lost his appeal.

The 11th District Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction Monday of Darrl Mack on multiple counts of rape, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mack was sentenced in April 2023 to life without parole on three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

The crimes happened in 2021.

The prosecutor’s office said that Mack’s attorneys claimed errors during his trial, but the appeals court ruled that they were without merit.

Mack will remain incarcerated at Belmont Correctional Institution.