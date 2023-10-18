WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Warren man has been indicted on sexually related charges involving minors following an investigation by the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Blake McCormick was indicted on 15 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He was also charged with one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The alleged crimes happened in April 2023, according to court records.