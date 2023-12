WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash in Warren Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Parkman Road.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck was headed South on Parkman Road when he veered off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, and crashed into Parkplace 24 Tavern sign pole.

The utility pole snapped. Ohio Edison was on the scene working to replace the damaged pole.