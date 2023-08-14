(WKBN) — A Warren man convicted of two rape and three kidnapping charges last year had his conviction and three consecutive life sentences upheld Monday.

Last fall, a jury found David Honzu, 64, guilty of kidnapping, beating and raping a female in Warren that year.

In July, Honzu’s lawyer argued his client was never found guilty by a trial court judge on specifications that enhanced his sentence.

Honzu also appealed a case from earlier 2022.

He was found guilty of attempted abduction with sexual motivation, plus a count of tampering with evidence, after a young woman escaped abduction at a car wash in Champion last July. He was sentenced to 17 years to life in that incident.

Honzu appealed that case, citing the state didn’t prove the attempted kidnapping charge and he wasn’t given effective assistance of counsel.

He is currently serving his sentence at Marion Correctional Institution.