WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is accused of threatening women, exposing his genitalia and improperly handling guns in Warren.

Officers were called just before 3 p.m. Friday on reports of a man with a gun making threats in the 3200 block of Clearwater St. NW. When they arrived, the suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Albert Williams, Jr., was outside in the driveway unarmed.

Police said they had been to the house two previous times that day.

Williams told police that his gun was in his car where they found a rifle and ammunition in the backseat, a loaded handgun in the driver’s door and a “partially” loaded magazine in the glove box, according to the police report.

A witness at the house told police that Williams came home and “was immediately upset with the ladies.” She said that Williams took firearms from the house and put them in his car while threatening to blow up the house, according to the police report.

A witness showed police a video that showed Williams exposing his genitals to her, the report stated.

Williams was arrested on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, public indecency and aggravated menacing. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and is being held without bond. He is scheduled back in court on Nov. 21.

Williams has a pending domestic violence case in Warren Municipal Court from an August arrest.