WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was secretly indicted by a grand jury Thursday after officers found several child porn images and videos, including one where a man was raping a 4- to 5-year-old, which the man appeared to have helped create or publish, according to the indictment.

Dustin Bowman, 32, of Warren was secretly indicted by the grand jury Thursday and faces nine charges, including six charges of pandering sexually oriented matter and three charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. These accuse Bowman of having a part in the creation or publishing of the child pornography.

Court documents say he had videos and images showing children as young as 4 years old being raped or in a state of nudity.

The indictment also notes Bowman did photograph the pictures in the found media.

Officials found the media in the spring of 2022.

Bowman’s bond was set at $50,000. There is no word yet on when he is due back in court.