WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A Leavittsburg man is facing criminal charges stemming from a road rage incident on Aug. 25.

James Harper was arraigned on four counts of felonious assault in Warren Municipal Court Friday morning. He’s accused of driving a truck into a vehicle with four juveniles inside.

According to a police report, the teenage driver stated the truck stopped in front of her on North Leavitt Road. The driver told officers as she tried to drive around the stopped truck, it came into her lane, forcing her off the road, and the truck hit her vehicle three to four times before taking off.

Harper’s due back in court on Sept. 7 for a preliminary hearing.