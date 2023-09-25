WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Champion man has avoided a jury trial by entering a guilty plea in connection to a 2021 standoff in Warren Township.

Randy Pence, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of felonious assault in which an officer and another man were hit with an ax, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Pence was holed up in a shed at a home on Meadowbrook Drive in Warren Township after hitting a man living at the house with an ax, prosecutors said. He wouldn’t come out when police were called and threw the ax through an opening in the door when officers tried to come inside, hitting an officer in the arm.

The officer and the man who was living in the house were not seriously injured.

Pence was eventually apprehended after a sheriff’s deputy deployed a stun gun through a window officers had broken to get to Pence. They then broke down the door.

Pence is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 2.