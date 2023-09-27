WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping case where a woman was heard crying for help from a house in Warren.

Dayton Foster, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability with a firearm specification.

The charges stem from an August 22 incident at Oak Knoll Avenue SE where police were called on reports of a domestic dispute.

Prosecutors say a woman was beaten with a gun and held at gunpoint.

Foster was sentenced to serve five to six years in prison, including a three-year mandatory term because a gun was used in the commission of a felony. Foster also agreed to forfeit the Glock 19 handgun used in the felony. He will also have to register as a violent offender.

According to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, Foster was forbidden to handle firearms because of a previous aggravated robbery conviction, in which he served a prison sentence.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, the victim was crying out. She was treated for her injuries at St. Joseph Hospital.

The police report said the fight was fueled by alcohol and that the woman had been punched in the face several times and pushed down a flight of stairs, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.