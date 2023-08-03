WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing child endangering charges after police received a report that he tried to suffocate a 2-month-old baby.

Kevin Tolliver, 23, is charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering children.

According to a police report, officers were called to perform a welfare check Tuesday after a family member reported being concerned.

When officers arrived at the home, the mother of the infant said the baby had woken up around 6:30 a.m. crying. She went to the kitchen to make the baby a bottle, and when she returned, she found Tolliver with his hand over the baby’s nose and mouth.

Police say the mother yelled at Tolliver and removed his hand, and they began arguing. She told police that she believed the baby could not breathe, the report says.

After the incident, the mother called a family member and the family member called the police.

Officers checked the baby, who seemed to be OK.

Tolliver was arrested on Wednesday and was arraigned Thursday. He pleaded not guilty and was given a $1,000 bond.

Tolliver is due back in court on October 3. He was ordered to have no contact with the baby, according to court records.