WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man awaiting an Oct. 19 sentencing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in a shooting case was arrested early Sunday by police.

Quin’daz Stubbs, 27, is in the Trumbull County jail on charges of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony and strangulation, a fourth-degree felony.

Stubbs was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 800 block of Union Street. He was to be arraigned Monday in municipal court, but court records show that has been pushed back to Friday.

The domestic violence charge is a felony because Stubbs is a repeat offender.

Stubbs pleaded guilty Sept. 5 before Judge Anthony Donofrio to amended charges of aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm for a March 25 shooting that injured a woman on Benita Street on the North Side of Youngstown.

Prosecutors did not object to his bond being reinstated when he took his plea. He had been in the Mahoning County jail at the time of his sentencing after his $50,000 bond was revoked Aug. 16 because he failed to show up for a court hearing.

Reports said Warren police were called Sunday morning by a woman who said Stubbs was hitting her sister. When officers arrived at the front door, Stubbs slammed the door shut and tried to run out the back door.

Other officers arrived and asked to search the home because Stubbs was never seen leaving, but the victim did not cooperate and told police Stubbs was not there, reports said. However, officers found Stubbs underneath a couch cushion and arrested him.

The victim was also arrested for obstructing official business, a first-degree misdemeanor. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday and was released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

The person who called police said when she arrived at the home, she saw Stubbs about to hit the victim with a glass bottle. Stubbs then knocked the victim to the ground and started to choke her. The person who called police took several pictures and showed them to officers, reports said.

As Stubbs was being taken to jail, he kept kicking the back door of the cruiser he was in, reports said.