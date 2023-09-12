WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is set to appear in court on Wednesday after an aggravated robbery incident.

Warren Police Department was called for reports of a robbery in the 1500 block of Roman Street just before 5 p.m. Monday. The victim told police he had been “beat on” and his stuff was taken, and identified the assailant as Michael Harrington, 31.

The victim told police he had been making a sandwich in a truck when Harrington came up from behind and began punching him in the head. Reports state Harrington took the victim’s backpack as well.

Offers set out to look for Harrison and were informed by a passerby he was spotted on a bike making his way toward Trumbull Homes. Dispatch informed officers Harrington had an active warrant out of Warren Municipal Court as well as a Capias out of Girard Court for failure to appear.

Officers found a man matching Harrington’s description, and after confirming his identity, Harrington asked officers if it was because he “took [the victim’s] s—.”

Harrington was placed under arrest at the scene and transported to Trumbull County Jail. He is set to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the charge of aggravated robbery.