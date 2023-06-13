WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man received a 16-month prison sentence for violating the terms of his parole on a weapons conviction.

Marcus Lowery, 27, appeared in court Tuesday before Judge Andrew Logan.

Logan found that Lowery had violated the terms of parole on a fourth-degree carrying a concealed weapons conviction after an incident in late May in which Lowery was accused of shooting into the ceiling of a Warren woman’s home.

A woman said she woke up to a loud boom and Lowery waving a gun at her and her new boyfriend, according to a police report. Reports said that Lowery threatened to kill them and fired the gun at the ceiling during the incident.

Police said when they arrived at the home, the lock and door handle were damaged, and officers found a hole in the ceiling and a shell casing on the ground.