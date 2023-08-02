WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren man accused of beating an 18-month-old child and a woman has been arrested out of state.

A Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman said US Marshals announced Tyrell Williams was taken into custody on Wednesday in Dolton, Illinois.

Williams will be brought back to Trumbull County following an extradition hearing. He’s been wanted since May on a parole violation.

Warrants were issued in July on charges of domestic violence and endangering children following a July assault inside a Warren Township home.

Police say home surveillance video showed him kicking and punching a child and body-slamming a woman.