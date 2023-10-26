WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of beating a Warren Township toddler in July will be held without bond after he is released from prison on a parole violation.

Tyrell Williams, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on four counts of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two felony counts of domestic violence, all with repeat violent offender specifications.

Williams was also arraigned on an additional count of escape, a fifth-degree felony, in a separate case. He was indicted last week.

Williams is presently in the Lorain County Correctional Institution on a parole violation. Judge Ronald Rice ruled that once he is released on the violation, he will be held without bond because the judge found he is a threat to public safety.

Video surfaced in July of Williams beating a toddler inside a Warren Township home and warrants were issued for charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. He fled the area but was found Aug. 2 in Dalton, Ill. and brought back to Ohio.

Police say home surveillance video showed him kicking and punching an 18-month-old child and body-slamming a woman.

The child’s mother told police the beatings took place after she told Williams to “get your stuff and leave.”

The woman denied Williams hit the child after officers noticed injuries on the child, but the next day, relatives of the mother bought a video to parole agents showing Williams kicking the child in the face and across the floor, punching the baby, assaulting the mother and body-slamming her while she was holding the child, reports said.