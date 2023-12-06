WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Lowellville man faces up to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug charges in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Kenneth Barnes, 32, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He will be sentenced after a presentence investigation is completed.

The maximum sentence for a third-degree felony is three years in prison.

The charges stem from an investigation in January by members of the TAG anti-drug task force, a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Barnes is accused of selling methamphetamine twice to an undercover informant, and a Jan. 6 traffic stop during the investigation yielded more methamphetamine in his car, the release said.