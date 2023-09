Courtesy of the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials are investigating after crews were dispatched to a working fire in Warren early Monday.

The structure fire came in just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of Penn Ave. NW.

Courtesy of the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204

According to a social media post from the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204, Warren firefighters used two lines to attack the fire inside the house.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The fire is under investigation.