WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Long Island Medium is taking a trip to the Packard Music Hall in Warren this October.

Theresa Caputo will be hosting a live show on Saturday, October 7.

Caputo describes herself as a psychic medium and is best known for her TLC reality television series “Long Island Medium.”

Tickets will be available for pre-sale online only from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

Tickets will then go on sale Friday, July 21.

You can find tickets for the show on Ticketmaster and the Packard Music Hall Box Office.

Prices for tickets will range from $44.75-$94.75.