WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District wants people to know locking pill bottles are available for people at the health district.

The containers, which were purchased through a grant, allow people to keep pill bottles locked, each one with its own unique combination to open it. It’s one way to make sure medication doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

The district’s drug overdose prevention coordinator Kathy Parrilla brought more than 40 locking pull bottles to Trumbull County Children Services this week to give to its clients. It comes in response to our reporting on the death of an 8-month-old baby earlier this month.

According to a police report, prior to the baby’s death, emergency room staff had told officers the baby had methadone in its system.

“We felt that it was really important to get these out into the community so that they can actually put their prescriptions in these bottles, lock them up and keep them safe,” said Parilla.

The containers are free and available at the health district. If you would like to pick one up, call (330) 675-2489 and visit them online.